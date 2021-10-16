FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History October 16, 2021 7:00AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1984, Erica married Mike Roy on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1984, Frisco and Felicia shared their first kiss.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 1987, Duke and Anna wed on GH.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 1992, Isabella died from pancreatic cancer on DAYS.Photo credit: NBC 5 of 5In 2002, Liza Huber returned to PASSIONS as Gwen.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1984, Erica married Mike Roy on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABCIn 1984, Frisco and Felicia shared their first kiss.Photo credit: ABCIn 1987, Duke and Anna wed on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 1992, Isabella died from pancreatic cancer on DAYS.Photo credit: NBCIn 2002, Liza Huber returned to PASSIONS as Gwen.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Passions, Drake Hogestyn, Finola Hughes, Ian Buchanan, Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner, Liza Huber, Susan Lucci Comments