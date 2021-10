In 2002, A Martinez exited GH as Roy DiLucca. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, GH’s Jason asks Courtney to marry him in France. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Kyle Brandt exited DAYS as Philip. Photo credit: JPI

In 2014, DAYS’s EJ DiMera was shot and killed by one of Clyde’s thugs, marking the end of James Scott’s run. Photo credit: JPI