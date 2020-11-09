DAYS

Five Things That Happened On November 9 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On November 9 In Soap History
In 1981, Ray Liotta exited ANOTHER WORLD as Joey Perrini.
In 2007, EJ and Sami wed on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, after an unconscious Sam’s baby died, GH’s Jason pleaded with her to pull through.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Billy and Chloe divorced on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, DAYS’s Bo killed Aiden — later revealed to be an Aiden look-alike— to protect Hope.

Photo credit: JPI

