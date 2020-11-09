Five Things That Happened On November 9 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1981, Ray Liotta exited ANOTHER WORLD as Joey Perrini.
In 2007, EJ and Sami wed on DAYS.
In 2004, after an unconscious Sam’s baby died, GH’s Jason pleaded with her to pull through.
In 2009, Billy and Chloe divorced on Y&R.
In 2015, DAYS’s Bo killed Aiden — later revealed to be an Aiden look-alike— to protect Hope.
