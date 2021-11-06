Five Things That Happened On November 6 In Soap History

In 1981, Thaao Penghlis made his DAYS debut as Tony DiMera — the first DiMera to be introduced.

In 1989, GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva realized that she is Dylan’s biological mother.

In 2008, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Starr gave birth to Hope, while “Tess” delivered stillborn Chloe. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, OLTL’s amnesiac Marty had sex with Todd (later revealed to be Victor, Jr.), unaware that he had raped her years earlier. Photo credit: ABC