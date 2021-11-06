Five Things That Happened On November 6 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1981, Thaao Penghlis made his DAYS debut as Tony DiMera — the first DiMera to be introduced.
In 1989, GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva realized that she is Dylan’s biological mother.
In 2008, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Starr gave birth to Hope, while “Tess” delivered stillborn Chloe.
In 2008, OLTL’s amnesiac Marty had sex with Todd (later revealed to be Victor, Jr.), unaware that he had raped her years earlier.
In 2009, Sarah Brown exited GH as Claudia Zacchara.
