Five Things That Happened On November 6 In Soap History

In 1981, Thaao Penghlis made his DAYS debut as Tony DiMera — the first DiMera to be introduced.
In 1989, GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva realized that she is Dylan’s biological mother.
In 2008, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Starr gave birth to Hope, while “Tess” delivered her stillborn daughter, Chloe.
In 2008, OLTL’s amnesiac Marty had sex with Todd, unaware that he had raped her years earlier (but “Todd” was revealed years later to really be Victor Lord, Jr.).
In 2009, Sarah Brown exited GH as the murdered Claudia Zacchara.
