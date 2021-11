In 1990, Erin Torpey debuted on ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Jessica Buchanan. Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, GH’s Felicia gave birth to her daughter with Frisco, Maxie. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, Sonny interrupted Brenda’s wedding to Jax with Jax’s presumed-dead wife, Miranda. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, Bethany Joy Lenz debuted on GUIDING LIGHT as Michelle Bauer. Photo credit: PGP