In 1987, the late Richard Biggs made his DAYS debut as Marcus Hunter. Photo credit: NBC

In 1988, ONE LIFE TO LIVE aired the double wedding of Asa and Renee, and Tina and Cord. Photo credit: ABC

In 1985, Rebecca Budig made her daytime debut as Michelle on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: PGP

In 1999, Sonny and Carly had sex for the first time on GH. Photo credit: ABC