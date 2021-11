In 1987, GH’s Tony and Lucy wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, GUIIDING LIGHT’s Ross, a Senatorial candidate, had a life-changing nightmare on the eve of the election. Photo credit: PGP

In 2005, B&B’s Nick told Brooke that as much as he loved her, he couldn’t walk away from Bridget and their child to be with her. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, GH’s Robin gave birth to her daughter with Patrick, Emma. Photo credit: ABC