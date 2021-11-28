GL

Five Things That Happened On November 28 In Soap History

In 1983, Kim Zimmer debuted as GUIDING LIGHT’s Reva.

In 1983, Vincent Irizarry debuted as GL’s Lujack.
In 1983, GH’s Luke saw a back-from-the-dead Laura for the first time.

In 2005, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Greenlee blew up the Kane/Montgomery Thanksgiving by exposing that Kendall had used her own egg rather than Greenlee’s when she was inseminated with Ryan’s sperm, and was carrying her own biological child, not Greenlee’s.

In 2018, GH’s Kiki’s corpse was found in Curtis and Jordan’s honeymoon suite on GH.

