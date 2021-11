In 1966, Susan Flannery made her daytime debut as DAYS’s Laura. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

In 1985, GH’s Anna reunited with her kidnapped daughter, Robin, in the Asian Quarter. Photo credit: ABC

In 1989, Peter Bergman debuted as Y&R’s Jack. Photo credit: CBS

In 1990, Hayley Ripa made her ALL MY CHILDREN debut as Hayley. Photo credit: ABC