In 1990, Billy Warlock reprised the role of DAYS’s Frankie.

In 2005, Lauren Woodland exited Y&R as Brittany Marsino. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Dorian held a mass public event for same-sex weddings, including hers to Amelia. Photo credit: ABC

In 2012, Genie Francis (Laura, GH) aired for the final time as Y&R’s Genevieve Atkinson. Photo credit: JPI