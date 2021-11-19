Bomer

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On November 19 In Soap History

Bomer

Credit: Luciana Pampalone / PGP

Five Things That Happened On November 19 In Soap History
In 1999, DAYS’s Mike and Carrie got engaged and rode off into the sunset.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2001, Matt Bomer debuted as GUIDING LIGHT’s Ben Reade.

Photo credit: Luciana Pampalone / PGP

In 2002, Alexis gives birth to her daughter with Sonny, Kristina, on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, James Franco debuted as Franco on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kendall learned that Zach had been presumed dead in a plane crash.

Photo credit: ABC

