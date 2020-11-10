GH

Five Things That Happened On November 10 In Soap History

Credit: ABC

In 1989, Barbara and Tom wed on ALL MY CHILDREN.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, GH’s Robin learned that she was HIV-positive.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, DAYS’s Maggie fell victim to the Salem Stalker.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2005, GH’s Molly was born to Ric and Alexis.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2017, DAYS’s JJ shot Theo.

Photo credit: JPI

