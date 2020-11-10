FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On November 10 In Soap History November 10, 2020 10:54AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On November 10 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1989, Barbara and Tom wed on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1995, GH’s Robin learned that she was HIV-positive.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 2005, DAYS’s Maggie fell victim to the Salem Stalker.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2005, GH’s Molly was born to Ric and Alexis.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2017, DAYS’s JJ shot Theo.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1989, Barbara and Tom wed on ALL MY CHILDREN.Photo credit: ABCIn 1995, GH’s Robin learned that she was HIV-positive.Photo credit: ABCIn 2005, DAYS’s Maggie fell victim to the Salem Stalker.Photo credit: JPIIn 2005, GH’s Molly was born to Ric and Alexis.Photo credit: ABCIn 2017, DAYS’s JJ shot Theo.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Casey Moss, Kimberly McCullough, Kyler Pettis, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rick Hearst, Suzanne Rogers Comments