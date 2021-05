In 1965, the AS THE WORLD TURNS spin-off OUR PRIVATE WORLD, starring Eileen Fulton as Lisa, debuted on CBS.

In 1994, Shemar Moore made his Y&R debut as Malcolm Winters. Photo credit: CBS

In 2000, Thorsten Kaye (now B&B’s Ridge) debuted as Ian on PORT CHARLES. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Marcie and Michael tied the knot on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC