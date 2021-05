In 2003, DAYS’s Abe and Lexie welcomed their son, Theo. Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, Todd’s execution began on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, GH’s Robin and Patrick made love for the first time. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Denise Vasi debuted on ALL MY CHILDREN as Randi. Photo credit: ABC