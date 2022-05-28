Five Things That Happened On May 28 In Soap History

In 1974, the first Daytime Emmys were held in New York City. Winners included Macdonald Carey (ex-Tom, DAYS) and Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Althea, THE DOCTORS).

In 1975, ANOTHER WORLD’s Rachel learned that Steve had been killed in a helicopter crash.

In 1996, GH’s Carly and Jason woke up in bed after sleeping together for the first time and agreed not to exchange names. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, ALL MY CHIDLREN’s Julia died after being shot at Angie and Jesse’s wedding. Photo credit: ABC