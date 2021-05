In 1993, Daytime Emmys were awarded to David Canary (ex-Adam/Stuart, ALL MY CHILDREN), Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORD), Heather Tom (Katie; B&B; ex-Victoria, Y&R).

In 1997, GH’s Brenda ended things with Jax and reunited with Sonny on the docks. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, AMC’s Kendall revealed to Greenlee that she had eloped with Zach. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Y&R’s Billy fired Phyllis from Restless Style. Photo credit: JPI