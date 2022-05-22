FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History May 22, 2022 7:00AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1981, Doug and Julie remarried on DAYS.Photo credit: NBC2 of 5In 2001, Rick married Amber on B&B.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2003, GH’s Ric and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2009, David Lago returned to Y&R as Raul.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2014, Robert Scott Wilson debuted as DAYS’s Ben.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1981, Doug and Julie remarried on DAYS.Photo credit: NBCIn 2001, Rick married Amber on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2003, GH’s Ric and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABCIn 2009, David Lago returned to Y&R as Raul.Photo credit: JPIIn 2014, Robert Scott Wilson debuted as DAYS’s Ben.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Adrienne Frantz, Bill Hayes, Billy Miller, David Lago, Jeanne Cooper, John McCook, Peter Bergman, Rebecca Herbst, Robert Scott Wilson, Susan Flannery, Susan Seaforth Hayes Comments