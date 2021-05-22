Robert Scott Wilson

Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History
In 1981, Doug and Julie remarried on DAYS.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2003, GH’s Ric and Liz wed.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, Rick married Amber on B&B.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, David Lago returned to Y&R as Raul.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2014, Robert Scott Wilson debuted as DAYS’s Ben.

Photo credit: JPI

