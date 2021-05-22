FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History May 22, 2021 8:40AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On May 22 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1981, Doug and Julie remarried on DAYS.Photo credit: NBC2 of 5In 2003, GH’s Ric and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABC3 of 5In 2001, Rick married Amber on B&B.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2009, David Lago returned to Y&R as Raul.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2014, Robert Scott Wilson debuted as DAYS’s Ben.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1981, Doug and Julie remarried on DAYS.Photo credit: NBCIn 2003, GH’s Ric and Liz wed.Photo credit: ABCIn 2001, Rick married Amber on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2009, David Lago returned to Y&R as Raul.Photo credit: JPIIn 2014, Robert Scott Wilson debuted as DAYS’s Ben.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Adrienne Frantz, Bill Hayes, Billy Miller, David Lago, Jeanne Cooper, John McCook, Peter Bergman, Rebecca Herbst, Robert Scott Wilson, Susan Flannery, Susan Seaforth Hayes Comments