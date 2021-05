In 1992, Kimberlin Brown ended her first Y&R run as Sheila Carter. Photo credit: CBS

In 1993, GH’s Jason asked Brenda to the senior prom. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, Thorsten Kaye made his ALL MY CHILDREN debut as Zach. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Sami and EJ slept together for the first time on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI