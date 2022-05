In 1977, Stuart Damon debuted on GH as Alan Quartermaine. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, KNOTS LANDING aired its series finale on CBS. Photo credit: CBS

In 1994, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Tad and Dixie married for the third time. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Roger Howarth returned to ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Todd. Photo credit: ABC