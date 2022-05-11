Dynasty

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On May 11 In Soap History

Dynasty

Credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 1989, ABC aired the series finale of DYNASTY.

Photo credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 1993, Sheila and Eric wed on B&B.

Photo credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

In 1999, DAYS’s Nicole and Lucas revealed their marriage.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Paul proposed to Nikki on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2016, Julian fatally stabbed Carlos on GH.

Photo credit: JPI

