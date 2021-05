In 1999, DAYS’s Lucas and Nicole were granted custody of Will, devastating Sami. Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, PASSIONS’s Theresa confessed to Julian’s murder to protect Ethan. Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, GH’s Emily crashed her car after getting a glimpse at a presumed-dead Nikolas. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Jean Carol reprised the role of the late Nadine on GUIDING LIGHT.