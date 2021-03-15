DAYS

Five Things That Happened On March 15 In Soap History

In 1992, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Larry proposed to Susan.

In 2000, PASSIONS’s Tabitha ordered Charity to kill Miguel.

In 2004, Nick proposed to Brooke on B&B.

In 2013, Gabi wed Nick on DAYS.

In 2016, Chad and Abigail tied the knot on DAYS.

