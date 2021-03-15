FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On March 15 In Soap History March 15, 2021 9:00AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On March 15 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1992, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Larry proposed to Susan.Photo credit: PGP2 of 5In 2000, PASSIONS’s Tabitha ordered Charity to kill Miguel.Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 2004, Nick proposed to Brooke on B&B.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 2013, Gabi wed Nick on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI 5 of 5In 2016, Chad and Abigail tied the knot on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1992, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Larry proposed to Susan.Photo credit: PGPIn 2000, PASSIONS’s Tabitha ordered Charity to kill Miguel.Photo credit: JPIIn 2004, Nick proposed to Brooke on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2013, Gabi wed Nick on DAYS.Photo credit: JPIIn 2016, Chad and Abigail tied the knot on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: As The World Turns, Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, Passions, Billy Flynn, Blake Berris, Camila Banus, Jack Wagner, Juliet Mills, Kate Mansi, Katherine Kelly Lang Comments