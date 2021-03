In 1989, ANOTHER WORLD’s Vicky and Jamie welcomed son Steven. Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, GH’s Monica learned of Alan’s affair with Lucy and demanded a divorce. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, GH’s Jason and Robin had a fateful first meeting on the bridge. Photo credit: ABC

In 2002, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Lindsay was arrested for drugging Nora. Photo credit: ABC