In 1994, GH’s Maxie was diagnosed with Kawasaki Syndrome. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Y&R’s Ryan told Nina that he was leaving her. Photo credit: JPI

In 1999, Lea DeLaria made her ONE LIFE TO LIVE debut as psychic Madame Delphina. Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Ethan shocked Gwen on PASSIONS with his desire to adopt Little Ethan. Photo credit: JPI