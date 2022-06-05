Five Things That Happened On June 5 Soap History

“
In 1981, Nancy Frangione debuted as Cecile DePoulignac on ANOTHER WORLD.
Photo credit: NBC
In 1991, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Ellen Stewart learned that her husband, David, had passed away.
In 2008, Nash died in Jessica’s arms on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: ABC
In 2009, B&B’s Brooke was floored when Ridge revealed their marriage wasn’t valid.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2015, GH’s “Denise” confirmed to Silas that she was really Ava.
Photo credit: JPI
