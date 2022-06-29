Five Things That Happened On June 29 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1956, GUIDING LIGHT aired its final radio episode.
2 of 5
In 1972, Robin Strasser ended her run as ANOTHER WORLD’s Rachel.
3 of 5
In 1984, Arleen Sorkin made her DAYS debut as Calliope.
Photo credit: NBC
4 of 5
In 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer lost her virginity to Jack.
Photo credit: NBC
5 of 5
In 2012, Y&R’s Paul shot his son, Ricky.
Photo credit: JPI
In 1956, GUIDING LIGHT aired its final radio episode.
In 1972, Robin Strasser ended her run as ANOTHER WORLD’s Rachel.
In 1984, Arleen Sorkin made her DAYS debut as Calliope.
In 1990, DAYS’s Jennifer lost her virginity to Jack.
In 2012, Y&R’s Paul shot his son, Ricky.