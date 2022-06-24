B&B

Five Things That Happened On June 24 In Soap History

Five Things That Happened On June 24 In Soap History
In 1965, John and Pat said, “I do” on ANOTHER WORLD.
In 1981, Asa and Samantha wed on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1983, GUIDING LIGHT’s Quint and Nola tied the knot.
In 1986, Duke and Anna shared their first kiss on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, B&B’s Ridge and Taylor remarried.

Photo credit: CBS

