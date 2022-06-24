Five Things That Happened On June 24 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1965, John and Pat said, “I do” on ANOTHER WORLD.
In 1981, Asa and Samantha wed on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: ABC
In 1983, GUIDING LIGHT’s Quint and Nola tied the knot.
In 1986, Duke and Anna shared their first kiss on GH.
Photo credit: ABC
In 1998, B&B’s Ridge and Taylor remarried.
Photo credit: CBS
