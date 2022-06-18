DAYS

Five Things That Happened On June 18 In Soap History

Credit: JPI

Five Things That Happened On June 18 In Soap History
In 1987, Brenda Dickson exited Y&R as Jill.

Photo credit: CBS

Photo credit: JPI

In 1999, Mac and Felicia performed with Tony at the Nurses’ Ball on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Starr and Cole got engaged on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, Liz Foster passed away on Y&R.

Photo credit: JPI

