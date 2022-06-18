FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On June 18 In Soap History June 18, 2022 7:49AM Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmailCredit: JPIView gallery 5 “ Five Things That Happened On June 18 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1987, Brenda Dickson exited Y&R as Jill.Photo credit: CBS2 of 5Photo credit: JPI3 of 5In 1999, Mac and Felicia performed with Tony at the Nurses’ Ball on GH.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 2009, Starr and Cole got engaged on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2010, Liz Foster passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI Share this:TwitterFacebookPinterestEmail In 1987, Brenda Dickson exited Y&R as Jill.Photo credit: CBSPhoto credit: JPIIn 1999, Mac and Felicia performed with Tony at the Nurses’ Ball on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 2009, Starr and Cole got engaged on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.Photo credit: ABCIn 2010, Liz Foster passed away on Y&R.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Days of Our Lives, One Life To Live, The Young and the Restless, Brandon Buddy, Jess Walton, John J. York, Kassie DePaiva, Kristen Alderson, Kristina Wagner Comments