In 1982, Eileen Davidson made her Y&R debut as Ashley.

In 1982, Anthony Geary (ex-Luke, GH) picked up his first Daytime Emmy for Lead Actor. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Jake and Amanda wed on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, original cast member Maree Cheatham reprised the role of Marie on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI