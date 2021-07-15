Flashback Five Things That Happened On July 15 In Soap History July 15, 2021 10:18AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: CBSView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On July 15 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1968, ONE LIVE TO LIVE premiered on ABC.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1983, Lauralee Bell made her Y&R debut as Cricket.Photo credit: CBS3 of 5In 1996, Tyler Christopher made his GH debut as Nikolas.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 1997, Todd wed Téa on OLTL.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2002, Leo and Greenlee tied the knot on ALL MY CHILDREN. Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1968, ONE LIVE TO LIVE premiered on ABC.Photo credit: ABCIn 1983, Lauralee Bell made her Y&R debut as Cricket.Photo credit: CBSIn 1996, Tyler Christopher made his GH debut as Nikolas.Photo credit: ABCIn 1997, Todd wed Téa on OLTL.Photo credit: ABCIn 2002, Leo and Greenlee tied the knot on ALL MY CHILDREN. By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, General Hospital, One Life To Live, The Young and the Restless, Florencia Lozano, Josh Duhamel, Lauralee Bell, Rebecca Budig, Roger Howarth, Stephen Nichols, Tyler Christopher Comments