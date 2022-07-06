Laura

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History

Laura

Credit: ABC

View gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 1979, Scotty and Laura wed on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1987, Anne Heche debuted as Vicky on ANOTHER WORLD.

Photo credit: NBC

In 1998, Mike and Carrie shared their first kiss on DAYS.

Photo credit: JPI

In 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena wed.

Photo credit: Jeff Katz

in 2017, DAYS’s Rafe and Hope got engaged.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments