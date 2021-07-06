FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History July 6, 2021 9:00AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: ABCView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On July 6 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1979, Scotty and Laura wed on GH.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1987, Anne Heche debuted as Vicky on ANOTHER WORLD.Photo credit: NBC3 of 5In 1998, Mike and Carrie shared their first kiss on DAYS.Photo credit: JPI4 of 5In 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena wed.Photo credit: Jeff Katz 5 of 5in 2017, DAYS’s Rafe and Hope got engaged.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1979, Scotty and Laura wed on GH.Photo credit: ABCIn 1987, Anne Heche debuted as Vicky on ANOTHER WORLD.Photo credit: NBCIn 1998, Mike and Carrie shared their first kiss on DAYS.Photo credit: JPIIn 1999, DAYS’s John and Marlena wed.Photo credit: Jeff Katzin 2017, DAYS’s Rafe and Hope got engaged.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Another World, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, Anne Heche, Christie Clark, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Galen Gering, Genie Francis, Kin Shriner, Kristian Alfonso Comments