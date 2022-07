In 1989, Dixie gave birth to Adam, Jr., later known as JR, on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2003, Jack and Carly remarried in Montana on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: PGP

In 2008, Cyndi Lauper performed on ATWT. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, GH’s Lulu and Dante met for the first time. Photo credit: ABC