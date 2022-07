In 1992, Y&R’s Ryan and Victoria wed. Photo credit: CBS

In 2005, Cady McClain exited AS THE WORLD TURNS after her initial three-year run as Rosanna. Photo credit: PGP

In 2008, Paloma and Noah wed on PASSIONS. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, the “two Todds” came face to face on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: JPI