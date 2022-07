In 1985, John Aniston made his DAYS debut as Victor. Photo credit: NBC

In 1991, GUIDING LIGHT’s Mindy was shocked to spy Nick, a dead ringer for the late Lujack. Photo credit: PGP

In 2001, the double wedding of PASSIONS’s Ethan and Theresa, and Luis and Sheridan, was interrupted when Ivy drove her car into the church. Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, GH’s Elizabeth gave birth to her third son, Aiden. Photo credit: ABC