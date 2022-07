In 1986, Nancy Hughes was widowed when her husband, Chris, died in his sleep on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: CBS

In 1991, Judi Evans made her ANOTHER WORLD debut as Paulina. Photo credit: NBC

In 1997, DAYS’s Kristen put a stop to John and Marlena’s wedding by arriving with a presumed-dead Roman. Photo credit: NBC

In 2005, Maggie and Mickey renewed their vow on DAYS. Photo credit: JPI