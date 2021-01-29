Episode # 13226

Five Things That Happened On January 29 In Soap History

In 1999, Dinah shot Hart on GUIDING LIGHT.

In 2004, Y&R’s Victor pleaded guilty to commercial bribery.

In 2015, Ava, Sonny, Franco and Julian broke out of Pentonville on GH.

