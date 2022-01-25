GL

Five Things That Happened On January 25 In Soap History

Credit: Ted Corday (director), Charita Bauer (Bert Bauer), Jone Allison (Mta Bauer), Theo Goetz (Papa Bauer), Rosa Rio (organist) and Lyle Sudrow (Bill Bauer) Credit: CBS

In 1937, GUIDING LIGHT premiered on radio.
In 1982, Ellen Dolan made her GUIDING LIGHT debut as Maureen Reardon.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1996, Lauren Koslow made her DAYS debut as Kate Roberts.

Photo credit: NBC

In 2007, GH’s Lucky proposed to Liz.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2008, Darnell Williams returned to ALL MY CHILDREN as Jesse Hubbard, who had been presumed dead since 1988.

Photo credit: ABC

