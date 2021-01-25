Five Things That Happened On January 25 In Soap History

Credit: Ted Corday (director), Charita Bauer (Bert Bauer), Jone Allison (Mta Bauer), Theo Goetz (Papa Bauer), Rosa Rio (organist) and Lyle Sudrow (Bill Bauer)
Credit: CBSView gallery 5
1 of 5
In 1937, GUIDING LIGHT premiered on radio.
2 of 5
In 1982, Ellen Dolan made her GUIDING LIGHT debut as Maureen Reardon.
Photo credit: CBS
3 of 5
In 2007, GH’s Lucky proposed to Liz.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 2008, Darnell Williams returned to ALL MY CHILDREN as Jesse Hubbard, who had been presumed dead since 1988.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 5
In 2008, a presumed-dead Jonathan was revealed to be alive on GUIDING LIGHT.
Photo credit: JPI
In 1937, GUIDING LIGHT premiered on radio.
In 1982, Ellen Dolan made her GUIDING LIGHT debut as Maureen Reardon.
In 2007, GH’s Lucky proposed to Liz.
In 2008, Darnell Williams returned to ALL MY CHILDREN as Jesse Hubbard, who had been presumed dead since 1988.
In 2008, a presumed-dead Jonathan was revealed to be alive on GUIDING LIGHT.