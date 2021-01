In 1981, Philece Sampler made her DAYS debut as Renee Dumonde, who was ultimately revealed to be Stefano’s daughter. Photo credit: NBC

In 2001, DAYS’s Philip declared his love for Chloe. Photo credit: JPI

In 2002, GH’s Elizabeth left Lucky at the altar. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Blair hit the sheets with Kevin. Photo credit: ABC