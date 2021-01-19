GH

Five Things That Happened On January 19 In Soap History

In 1983, GH’s Lila learned that her marriage to Edward was invalid because she was still legally wed to Crane Tolliver.

In 2007, Ridge proposed to Brooke on the runway during a Forrester fashion show on B&B.

In 1996, ALL MY CHILDREN’s drug-addicted Erica had a public meltdown while accepting an award.

In 1998, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Blair and Max fumed when Todd blocked their attempt to take over The Sun.

In 2018, Y&R’s Mariah confronted Tessa on THE HILARY HOUR for stealing her diary entry to use as song lyrics.

