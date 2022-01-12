Five Things That Happened On January 12 In Soap History

Credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/ShutterstockView gallery 5
In 1981, DYNASTY premiered on ABC.
In 1989, Darlene Conley made her B&B debut as Sally Spectra.
In 1998, Lily and Holden remarried on AS THE WORLD TURNS.
In 1998, Cameron Mathison (now Drew, GH) made his ALL MY CHILDREN debut as Ryan Lavery.
In 2016, DAYS’s Chad and Abigail got engaged.
