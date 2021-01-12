Five Things That Happened On January 12 In Soap History

Credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/ShutterstockView gallery 5
In 1981, DYNASTY premiered on ABC.
Photo credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock
In 1989, Darlene Conley made her B&B debut as Sally Spectra.
Photo credit: CBS
In 1998, Lily and Holden remarried on AS THE WORLD TURNS.
Photo credit: CBS
In 2006, DAYS’s Zack Brady died after being injured in a hit-and-run.
Photo credit: JPI
In 2006, Kimberlin Brown last appeared on Y&R as Sheila Carter.
Photo credit: JPI
