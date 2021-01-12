Dynasty

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On January 12 In Soap History

Dynasty

Credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock

View gallery 5

Five Things That Happened On January 12 In Soap History
1 of 5
Close gallery
In 1981, DYNASTY premiered on ABC.

Photo credit: Spelling/Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 1989, Darlene Conley made her B&B debut as Sally Spectra.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1998, Lily and Holden remarried on AS THE WORLD TURNS.

Photo credit: CBS

In 2006, DAYS’s Zack Brady died after being injured in a hit-and-run.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, Kimberlin Brown last appeared on Y&R as Sheila Carter.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , ,
Comments