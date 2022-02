In 1983, Judith Light aired for the final time as ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Karen. Photo credit: Leslie Murray

In 1995, Sami and Lucas slept together, conceiving son Will on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 1999, Port Charles said good-bye to Ruby Anderson at her GH memorial service. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, Jax and Courtney got engaged on GH. Photo credit: ABC