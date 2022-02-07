Five Things That Happened On February 7 In Soap History

1 of 5
In 1983, GH’s Holly and Robert enter into a green-card marriage.
Photo credit: ABC
2 of 5
In 1983, Asa wed Delila on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
Photo credit: ABC
3 of 5
In 1992, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Megan passed away from lupus.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 1995, GH’s Robin and Stone made love for the first time.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 5
In 2006, Emme Rylan made her daytime debut as GUIDING LIGHT’s Lizzie.
Photo credit: PGP
In 1983, GH’s Holly and Robert enter into a green-card marriage.
In 1983, Asa wed Delila on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.
In 1992, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Megan passed away from lupus.
In 1995, GH’s Robin and Stone made love for the first time.
In 2006, Emme Rylan made her daytime debut as GUIDING LIGHT’s Lizzie.