Five Things That Happened On February 7 In Soap History

Credit: ABC

In 1983, GH’s Holly and Robert enter into a green-card marriage. 

Photo credit: ABC

In 1983, Asa wed Delila on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1992, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Megan passed away from lupus. 

Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, GH’s Robin and Stone made love for the first time.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Emme Rylan made her daytime debut as GUIDING LIGHT’s Lizzie.

Photo credit: PGP

