In 1979, GH’s Audrey revealed to Jeff that Steve is his biological father. Photo credit: ABC

In 1988, GH’s Tom and Simone wed in the show’s first interracial ceremony. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, Michael Tylo returned to GL for a limited run as Quint Chamberlain. Photo credit: PGP

In 1998, DAYS’s Lexie learned that Stefano is her father. Photo credit: JPI