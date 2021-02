In 1987, ANOTHER WORLD’s Mac and Rachel renewed their vows.

In 1992, Holly was held hostage by her murderous fiancé, Daniel, on GUIDING LIGHT.

In 1997, Lily packed a gun as she prepared for her wedding to Diego on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: PGP

In 2009, B&B’s Rick and Steffy defended their relationship to their disapproving family. Photo credit: JPI