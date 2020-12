In 1988, Brenda Epperson made her Y&R debut as Ashley. Photo credit: CBS

In 2008, Florencia Lozano returned to ONE LIFE TO LIVE as Téa. Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, a comatose Jake dreamed of playing poker with the suspects in his shooting on ANOTHER WORLD. Photo credit: NBC

In 2008, B&B’s Phoebe died in Ridge’s arms. Photo credit: JPI